GAIN: Don't abandon dogs, schedule drop-off

Guam Animals in Need is urging the community to not abandon dogs and to instead call the shelter to schedule a drop-off, as their intake is now operating more efficiently.

GAIN staff arrived Wednesday morning at the Yigo animal shelter to find a leash tied to their front gate, an unfortunate but familiar sight, according to a release from the organization.

"People leave puppies in boxes (and) tie dogs to the gate. We even found a dog abandoned at Two Lovers Point, tied to a tree," GAIN President Lauren Cabrera stated in the release.

She pleaded for the community to call the shelter instead.

"The leash that was tied to our gate this morning - there is no dog attached to it anymore. The dog is now alone, scared and, possibly, injured somewhere in Yigo, when the owners could have just called us to schedule a drop-off."

GAIN recently merged with the Boonie Flight Project, a local effort to connect strays with homes or shelters in the states, and hired Boonie Flight Project co-founder Kelsey Graupner to coordinate GAIN's intake procedures. The shelter had to develop a waitlist for health and safety reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic. That wait period could last months and dated back to November prior to Graupner's hire a few weeks ago, according to Cabrera.

"Now, our waitlist is approximately one week long, from the time of calling to drop-off," Graupner stated in the release.

For example, if an individual were to call today, they would be assigned a drop-off day for next week, Cabrera told The Guam Daily Post. GAIN is also clearing out space at the shelter and promoting adoptions and fostering, she added.

"Many animals on the waitlist are sickly or injured due to the poor conditions of dogs on Guam. It is essential that they don’t continue to suffer in the community for an extended period," Cabrera stated in the release. "I understand that the waitlist was quite long during the pandemic. However, we are now operating more efficiently," she added. "I beg you not to abandon your dog by tying it up somewhere. It is neither safe nor kind."

Other services

To schedule an animal drop-off, residents can call GAIN at 671-653-4246.

The shelter also continues to provide low-cost spay and neuter services through the Spay and Neuter Island Pets (SNIP) clinic, located at GAIN, for $50 per surgery.

Residents can go to the clinic website at www.snipclinicguam.com/appointments to learn more and to schedule an appointment.

For animals clearly suffering, GAIN can take them anytime to be humanely euthanized.

"Until we have adequate resources to provide rehabilitative care to animals like that, the kind thing to do is to ensure they are not suffering," Cabrera said, recalling the time a good Samaritan brought in a dog that was hit by a car and badly injured.