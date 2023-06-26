Contributions from the community helped pet owners provide nourishment for their animals.

Nonprofit organization Guam Animals In Need conducted a pet food distribution event Thursday as part of its efforts to assist dog and cat owners, GAIN said in a press release.

In recent weeks, GAIN has collaborated with the Guam Department of Agriculture Animal Health Division, as well as SNIP Clinic and the Boonie Flight Project.

The organization can hold these events based on donations received. Depending on available supply, owners can choose between receiving wet food or dry food. According to GAIN, a maximum of four bags per owner was permitted.

While the organization will continue accepting pet food, it also is accepting other necessities. The organization accepts nonclumping cat litter, used small blankets and towels, cleaning supplies and other pet items.

“GAIN is still accepting our regular donations. We just ask that people let us know via social media when they hope to drop off, so we make sure someone is there to receive them,” Alison Hadley, executive director of GAIN, said.

The nonprofit will continue to organize more pet food drives. According to the organization, community members may donate to all Cost-U-Less locations and the Pet Express located in the Agana Shopping Center.