Guam Animals In Need (GAIN) increased the reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for a string of deadly pet poisonings in Merizo.

The $2,000 the reward amount was made possible by a new donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

“Hopefully this reward will spur someone to share information that’ll bring the killer to justice,” said GAIN Board President Cyrus Luhr. “We sincerely thank the anonymous donors who made this reward possible."

The original reward amount of $1,000 was provided by a different GAIN donor who also wished to remain anonymous.

Twenty pets (18 dogs and two cats), belonging to three families living on Quinene Road in Merizo, have died under suspicious circumstances since mid-November. Due to the locations of the pets, accidental poisoning was ruled out.

Dr. Lisa Silk, of Isla Veterinary Clinic, confirmed that blood work and clinical analysis completed on two pets show evidence of antifreeze poisoning.

“Our pets were intentionally poisoned and the mere fact that our neighbors, just a quarter mile radius from our street had pets that expired in the same way? This is not isolated at all. It was blatant, done with malice and was downright cruel” said Cathy Champaco.

Anyone with information about these crimes is urged to contact the Guam Police Department at 472-8911, GAIN at 653-4246, or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP (4357) or guam.crimestoppersweb.com.