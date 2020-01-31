Rewards for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for recent acts of animal cruelty have doubled as Guam Animals in Need and the pet owner's seek justice.

The non-profit organization announced the reward for the Merizo pet poisoner is now $4,000 and the reward for information on the individual who poured gasoline and beat a dog in Dededo is now $2,000.

The increases were made possible by donors who reached out to GAIN wanting to help catch the perpetrators. Marion Look, a long-time supporter of GAIN and animal welfare causes on Guam, donated $1,000 toward the rewards increase. A second donor, who lives on Guam and wishes to remain anonymous, donated an additional $2,000 towards the rewards.

“We won’t let this slide. We won’t stop until we get justice,” said GAIN Board President, Cyrus Luhr. “We’re boosting the rewards, and increasing pressure on the monsters who did this."

Twenty pets (18 dogs and two cats), belonging to three families living on Quinene Road in Merizo, died under suspicious circumstances in mid November. Dr. Lisa Silk, of Isla Veterinary Clinic, confirmed the blood and clinic analysis completed on two pets showed evidence of antifreeze poisoning.

On Jan. 14, Rossane Ikertang returned to her home on Swamp Road in Dededo to find her dog several beaten by rocks and a cinder block that were found nearby. GAIN has said Zeus was drenched in gasoline and left terrified and in severe pain.

“These were truly evil acts. We need to catch these criminals before more animals or people are hurt,” said Luhr. GAIN reminds the public that they can collect the reward while remaining anonymous by calling Guam Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about these violent crimes is urged to contact GPD, GAIN at 653-4246, or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP (4357) or guam.crimestoppersweb.com.