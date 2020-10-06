Guam Animals in Need is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who broke into the Yigo animal shelter early Saturday morning and stole $1,000 worth of cash and animal shelter equipment.

GAIN is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The organization said a number of vehicles were congregating in the GAIN parking lot following complaints of drag racing Friday night. These vehicles were present at the same time the thief broke into the shelter, at 1:00 am on Saturday morning.

Among the vehicles caught on camera were two dark colored low-rider trucks, a new white suv, and an older dark sedan. The thief was also caught on camera, and GAIN is sharing photos and video in an effort to identify him. He was identified as a heavyset adult male of average height with a beard.

"If you know someone who was drag racing in Yigo Friday night and into Saturday morning, please show them this photo. They can collect the $1,000 reward while remaining anonymous to the public," said Cyrus Luhr, GAIN board president.

An anonymous donor is providing the reward. Among the items stolen was a microchip scanner used by the animal shelter to reunite lost pets with their owners.

"This really hurts us. With the pandemic, we were already struggling to handle an increase in cases with fewer resources," said Luhr. GAIN notes that, thankfully, no animals were injured during the burglary.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP (4357) or guam.crimestoppersweb.com. #guam #postguam