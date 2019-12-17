Guam Animals in Need (GAIN) is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for a string of deadly pet poisonings in Merizo.

The organization reported that twenty pets (18 dogs and two cats) have died under suspicious circumstances since mid November. The pets belong to three families living on Quinene Road.

Dr. Lisa Silk of Isla Veterinary Clinic confirmed two of the pets showed evidence of antifreeze poisoning.

“Our pets were intentionally poisoned and the mere fact that our neighbors, just a quarter mile radius from our street had pets that expired in the same way? This is not isolated at all. It was blatant, done with malice and was downright cruel” said Cathy Champaco, the owner of two poisoned pets.

“Why would anyone poison family pets? This is a horrific, senseless act,” said GAIN Board President, Cyrus Luhr. “It’s a felony to poison a dog or cat, and we hope this reward will bring about swift justice,” he added. The reward money comes from a GAIN donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GAIN at 653-4246 or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP (4357).