Recent statements from mayors supporting the culling of stray dogs in order to address concerns of dangerous strays in villages prompted Guam Animals In Need to voice concerns.

Mayors floated the proposal as frustrations mounted over the long-standing stray dog problem.

GAIN said it understands the mayors' frustrations but added that animal control activities "should not fall on their shoulders."

According to GAIN, veterinarians and population control experts have told the Mayors' Council of Guam's Stray Animal Committee that the only way to solve the island's stray animal problem is to spay and neuter 75% of all dogs, both owned and stray.

"So instead of picking up guns, we urge mayors to pick up a pen and issue citations to pet owners who allow unfixed animals to roam freely and breed. And, ultimately, we urge the government to properly fund an islandwide spay-neuter program targeted at both strays and owned pets. An investment of $450,000 a year, for four years, will enable low-cost spay and neuter services for the community, and we can begin solving this growing problem," GAIN stated.

Mayors discussed possibly using depredation permits, which are currently administered by the Guam Department of Agriculture and allow for the killing of feral or wild animals.

While the application specifically mentions its use is meant to allow for the legal killing of deer, pigs and birds, the document also allows applicants to disclose the intent to cull "other" wild animals. Other laws, like those governing the possession and use of firearms to kill the animals covered by the permit would still need to be followed, according to Mayors' Council President Jesse Alig, who is also mayor of Piti.

Illegal and immoral, GAIN says

GAIN said the proposal to use depredation permits "to allow for the hunting of pets in village neighborhoods" would not only be illegal and immoral, but it would ultimately lead to an increase in the stray dog population.

"Research shows that when an older stray dog is targeted and killed, a 'vacuum effect' results. Because shelter and natural resources still exist, litters of puppies fill the vacuum left after the older dog is killed, resulting in the stray population increasing. This 'vacuum effect' has been studied and confirmed around the world," GAIN stated.

That's also a concern from Lauren Cabrera, a nurse practitioner and co-founder of the Boonie Flight Project, a local initiative to pair Guam strays with adoptive families or shelters on the U.S. mainland. The project is now working strictly with GAIN and will have shipped nearly 140 dogs and puppies to new homes by the middle of next month.

"It's been proven that by culling a mass amount of dogs in one specific area, you free up those resources for more dogs," Cabrera said. "It's been proven not an effective method to manage the animal population. The better solution would be to sterilize and release enough of the dogs to use the resources there to prevent other dogs from coming in and breeding."

Some dogs will be feral or very sick, and they can be humanely euthanized, she added.

Certain mayors have said GAIN often is out of room for strays, but the shelter states it has not turned away injured or dangerous dogs.

"For many years, GAIN has run at full capacity. We're forced to prioritize injured and dangerous animals, while scheduling regular intakes in advance," the shelter stated.

"We've never turned away a mayor requesting to drop off an injured animal, an aggressive animal, or an animal that has bitten a person. But for non-emergencies, we must schedule them in advance whenever possible. For example, when a request comes in to drop off 10 dogs from a single household, simply because the owner 'no longer wants the dogs,' we will schedule the intake over a few weeks. We must take these steps in order to manage our capacity and allow for emergency intakes from the general public," GAIN added.

Need veterinarians' help

Several months ago, Cabrera began getting in touch with veterinarians who specialize in the trap, spay/neuter and release method of animal control. The veterinarian who has largely guided local officials is Cornell University professor Paul Maza.

He is planning to come to Guam in January to begin teaching officials how to run an effective spay/neuter clinic, which will hopefully develop into a program hosting volunteer veterinarians who perform high volumes of surgeries, according to Cabrera.

"And there's a lot of veterinarians who want these opportunities. The issue really is funding. We need money to help offset some of their costs ... They need flights covered or some sort of perks," Cabrera said.

Legal changes are also needed. Spaying/neutering and releasing the dogs is actually illegal under current local animal abandonment laws, according to Cabrera. The volunteer veterinarians would also be granted short temporary licenses under current law and Cabrera said that needs to be extended.

Bill 135-36, introduced in May, would authorize the sterilization and release of dogs caught running loose as part of a sanctioned sterilization program. It would also remove the eight-day limitation on temporary licenses for visiting veterinarians but would subject the licenses to revocation at any time by the Department of Agriculture. Bill 135 also proposes registration and chipping requirements for pets, a fee for bringing in pets that are not sterilized and increases in pet licensing fees.

The bill remains in committee, according to the main sponsor, Sen. Clynton Ridgell.

Cabrera said she has a list of 13 specialty vets who want to volunteer on Guam, and she envisions having quarterly campaigns where groups of the vets come on island. But funding is needed to incentivize and pay for supplies, as well as adoption of the legal changes.

Another barrier is where to house dogs. If GAIN can obtain additional kennels specifically for spaying and neutering, that would be a major boon, Cabrera said. The Boonie Flight Project is also looking for an airline they could charter to empty out the shelter.

"But the reality is a lot of these dogs making puppies all over the place are people's pets. And they just don't get them sterilized because they can't afford it or they don't believe in it," Cabrera said.