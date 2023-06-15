GAIN organizes food drive to assist Guam pet owners

Guam Animals in Need is organizing a pet food drive with the Guam Department of Agriculture.

Through Friday, GAIN will be partnering up with the agency to acquire pet food, either wet or dry, for cats and dogs to distribute to those in need after Typhoon Mawar.

Community members can make donations at Harper Valley Kennels, Pet Express and Wangz Petlife.

To show their support, WSTCO Quality Feed and Supply store and Rocky's Pet Supplies recently organized a pet food drive. Additionally, ERC Hardware Express also contributed by donating dog food.

Food can be picked up at the Guam Department of Agriculture office at 164 Dairy Road in Mangilao from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit the Guam Department of Agriculture's and GAIN’s social media pages.