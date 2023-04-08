GAIN: Practice responsible pet ownership

Guam Animals In Need President Lauren Cabrera is urging members of the public to take responsible ownership of their pets, and to think about the legal implications – as well as population concerns and other issues – that may arise when feeding stray dogs.

"Guam law stipulates that, if you feed a dog for three days, you legally become its owner," GAIN stated in a press release. "However, feeding stray dogs can contribute to the problem of overpopulation by providing them with resources necessary for reproduction. To address this issue, Cabrera stresses the importance of taking responsibility for dogs in the community by sterilizing them and keeping them contained, emphasizing, 'You feed it, you own it.'"

The GAIN Spay and Neuter Island Pets, or SNIP, Clinic offers low-cost sterilization services. Appointments can be made by visiting www.snipclinicguam.com or by calling 671-653-4246.

The public also can visit the GAIN website at www.guamanimals.org to learn more about volunteering, donating or adopting.

According to GAIN, projections made by the Humane Society International's 2014 dog population survey indicate Guam is likely home to more than 70,000 dogs.

That poses various issues for public health, animal welfare and Guam's economy, GAIN added in the release.

"Dog overpopulation can lead to losses in tourism revenue, as sickly dogs on the streets can paint a negative image of the island," GAIN said in the release. "Additionally, dogs can cause public safety hazards by presenting road hazards. And dog feces can contaminate coastal waters. Animal welfare is also a concern, with many dogs suffering and dying on the streets. Furthermore, dog overpopulation can lead to the spread of zoonotic diseases and parasites."

The GAIN president also said she is calling on the community to clean up trash, which is often consumed by dogs and contributes to their population growth.

"(Cabrera) shares that those feeding dogs often leave behind food bags and containers. According to Cabrera, the amount of loose trash on Guam is a significant factor in the problem of overpopulation. She urges others to prioritize island beautification efforts to improve the health of the island and enhance the tourist experience," GAIN said in the release.

'Let's all work together'

Guam Territorial Veterinarian Dr. Mariana Turner, who performs sterilization surgeries at the SNIP Clinic, also urged the community to take responsibility for their dogs and abide by local law.

"Please ensure that you are abiding by Guam law and containing your dogs," Turner said in the release. "This will help improve the health and safety of our island and ensure your pets remain safe."

Cabrera, meanwhile, urged the community to work together to address dog overpopulation, saying, "Let's all work together to solve this."