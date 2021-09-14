GAIN president outlines targets for spay, neuter program

An expanded voucher program to help low-income families obtain spay or neutering services and staffing for the spay/neuter clinic to provide operations by late November are some of the initiatives targeted to help address the local stray animal population, according to Cyrus Luhr, Guam Animals In Need president.

The program, funded through a $450,000 appropriation to the Department of Agriculture, will also help with additional kennels at the Guam Animals in Need shelter, Luhr said.

Stray animals, largely dogs, have been a long standing concern on island and is a particular talking point among mayors, who receive stray animal concerns from village constituents. A recent suggestion was to essentially cull the population, but GAIN and animal rights activists have stated that culling is counterintuitive and spaying/neutering would be the more effective and humane means of controlling the population.

With the fiscal 2022 budget bill now law and taking effect Oct. 1, the Department of Agriculture will have $450,000 in additional funding to begin addressing the stray population thanks to an amendment from Sen. Clynt Ridgell.

GAIN receives appropriations through the department, and while an official agreement on the funding is not yet in place, Luhr said Agriculture and GAIN have been discussing spay/neuter plans since before the pandemic, and both are "eager to hit the ground running."

An additional 50 kennels will help GAIN triple the capacity of the shelter's quarantine area, and once constructed, will relieve a lot of space pressure that the public and mayors face when scheduling intakes, according to Luhr. Kennels will also be used as a recovery space for some animals after they are spayed or neutered.

Spay and neuter clinic

For the GAIN spay/neuter clinic, Luhr said they are aiming to provide affordable operations by late November, and ramp up to full capacity - 10 to 15 animals per day - by early January.

For those who can afford a surgery fee, that amount will help subsidize operations, as the intent is to direct cost savings to hold additional spay/neuter clinics, similar to the month long clinic in Ordot conducted in 2019, Luhr added.

"We plan to hold more such clinics, targeting the southern part of the island in particular. We have a team of veterinarians planning to visit for two weeks in January of (2022), and the GovGuam appropriation (and any revenues or donations we're able to generate prior to then) will help cover the cost of their operations," he said.

A small portion of the funding, likely less than $10,000, will be used to fund the spay/neuter voucher program for low-income families to obtain services at veterinary clinics. This is intended to compliment the spay/neuter clinics that GAIN is proposing to conduct.

"However, to calibrate expectations, we don't anticipate a significant number of surgeries through local clinics as they're already backlogged with a waitlist of spay/neuter surgeries," Luhr said.

Construction challenges

Challenges other than funding include logistical hurdles, such as constructing more kennels with shortages in labor and materials, and hiring and training a good support team.

"We plan to move as quickly as possible, and are discussing a possible partnership with the Department of Corrections. Given construction labor shortages, it's difficult to estimate an exact completion date, but we're tentatively aiming for completion towards the middle of 2022," Luhr said.

Kennel construction and the clinic support team would be under GAIN but moving forward, services and community outreach would be a joint effort between the Agriculture and GAIN, according to Luhr.

"Overall, we aim to build 50 kennels and dramatically increase the availability of affordable spay/neuter services on-island. It's difficult to estimate exactly how many operations we conduct in the first year, as a lot of that is determined by the visiting volunteer veterinarians and their individual methods. But very broadly, I'd say we'd like to aim for 2,000 to 5,000+ surgeries by Dec. 31 of 2022," he stated, adding that they are hopeful a successful first year will be the proof needed to justify continuing the program in subsequent years.

Time needed

More years would be necessary even if the initial year proved successful, as Guam's stray dog population is estimated to be in the tens of thousands.

Luhr had been quoted as saying that an investment of $450,000 a year for four years would enable low-cost spay/neuter services to address the stray dog population.

"But we've run a number of successful pilot projects in the past five years preparing for exactly this sort of opportunity. Our clinic in Yigo has the equipment needed to get started, and we have the operational manuals and processes in place to conduct clinics both in Yigo and in pop-up locations around the island," Luhr said.

The services will be available to the community but outreaches will particularly target low-income pet owners. GAIN will also work with mayors to identify neighborhoods and households deemed high priority.

"As with our pilot program, we'll likely use a tiered pricing structure, where the public paying on average $50 (with a range of $40-65, depending on the size of the dog), but those experiencing financial hardship able to pay less, or possibly even obtain the procedure for free. This is subject to change, as we'll need to work with village mayors and our volunteer veterinarians to determine the exact pricing structure, but our aim is to make it as affordable as possible," Luhr said.