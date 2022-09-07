GAIN receives funding for more kennels

Guam Animals in Need has obtained the funding needed to build new kennels as part of an effort to help address the stray animal population on Guam. Mayors' Council of Guam President Jesse Alig, the mayor of Piti, made the announcement Tuesday after receiving an email during the MCOG regular monthly meeting.

"I just received an email, like, right now," Alig said. "GAIN just received the money for their kennels. ... (GAIN President Cyrus Luhr) is going to be the lead on the shelter construction. So Cyrus is in communication with construction companies to work on the design. But he is on leave and he returns in three weeks. So when he returns we'll get that started. I'm assuming that's what it is."

The stray animals on Guam can present a safety issue for village residents, who often call on mayors to address the problem.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco leads the MCOG committee on stray animal roundups. He stated at the meeting that a lack of room at the GAIN shelter has been a concern whenever mayors are able to catch strays.

'We're here trying to help'

Louise Rivera, mayor of the Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon municipality, provided an example Tuesday, telling The Guam Daily Post that two dogs were returned to their center because GAIN would not take them.

"Now there's dogs there and I'm like, 'OK guys, make sure they're in shade.' They get water. Now we're at the mercy of GAIN when they're going to have room," Rivera said.

"So at the (MCOG) meeting I brought it up because this is a big issue we're having. We're here trying to help the community, we purchase traps on our own ... so that we could help the community with all these stray animals chasing innocent people. And you know, some are attacking," she added, stating further that residents are calling frequently regarding stray animals.

About 70 new kennels are expected to be built, according to Post files.

Rivera said she's hoping there will be good news on the kennels, but right now, there are "two poor animals" still in traps behind their center that should be in kennels.

"In the past, we have helped GAIN to fix and repair the kennels so that – it's part of our program – every time we catch these dogs, we want to bring them up to have to let them have it adopted or taken care of. But that's not the case. Now, we're always at the mercy of when they're ready to accept it. They should be able to accept it right away ... even if it's a temporary holding cell or something," Rivera added.

Citations for pet owners

Another issue discussed at Tuesday's MCOG meeting was what to do with owners who let their dogs run loose.

"Do we give those residents citations? I think it's about time that we do," Alig said. "If they're running out of their house and they're not tied, we have to give them a citation."

Alig stated that along one street in Piti, residents don't tie their dogs, reasoning that the neighbors know the dogs.

"Fine and well that your neighbors know the dogs, but not everybody does. So you're still going to get a citation, right? Tie it up. Leave it in your house. Care for it the way the law says. So I think we need to take a look at that," Alig said.