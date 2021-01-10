GAIN working with police to find man who left dog unconscious after beating

Guam Animals in Need on Sunday stated police are looking for a suspect in the severe beating of a dog in Anigua across from the federal court building.

The dog was beaten with a log and left unconscious, according to GAIN.

The dog is in critical condition as authorities search for the suspect.

The incident occurred at 5 p.m. Friday along the beachfront across from the U.S. District Court of Guam, according to GAIN.

Witnesses saw a man, believed to reside in a nearby homeless encampment, standing over a small dog.

"I saw him raise a very large stick, a log, over his head. Then he smashed it down and we heard the dog scream," said one witness. "The dog was at his feet. It couldn't move."

Witnesses describe pleading with the man to stop. "He kept angrily yelling back that he owned the dog and can do whatever he wants," said the witness, according GAIN. The man then lifted the dog by just its hind legs and carried its limp body into the homeless encampment, GAIN stated.

Shortly after, more witnesses observed two men dumping the dog in an abandoned vehicle. They rescued the 30-pound dog, who was bleeding from the eyes and struggling to breath. The dog was rushed to a local veterinary clinic, where he remains in critical condition. It is still unknown whether the dog will survive, and if so, whether he will regain the ability to see.

Witnesses and nearby residents are shaken by the incident, and are organizing to assist GPD in eliminating the violent crime that has recently increased in the area, GAIN stated.

They have also named the dog Tyson, because he's a fighter who clung to life against all odds, according to GAIN.

"Violence is violence. One day it may be directed at an animal, the next day it could be a human. We need to hold violent criminals accountable before they hurt or kill again," said Gabe Baker, board member of GAIN.

Baker also owns and operates Carlson Gracie Jiu Jitsu Academy, located near the location of the attack. "We won't ignore crimes like this. Our community will work with GPD to report these criminals and bring them to justice," he said. "We thank the many people who are willing to come forward and report these crimes. Together, we can hold violent people accountable and protect our island."

The Guam Police Department is searching for the attacker, whom witnesses describe as a man in his late 30's or early 40's, of medium build and very aggressive. Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP (4357) or guam.crimestoppersweb.com.