A neighborhood dog in Yigo that residents named Walter was found severely injured and died after he was brutally attacked on Liberation Day.

Guam Animals In Need officials said it was along a quiet street that some children found Walter, an arthritic boonie mix, severely injured the following day.

“Someone had slit the side and back of his neck,” GAIN officials stated in a press release. “When he was discovered bleeding, the children rushed to their parents, who were shocked to find the extent of Walter's injuries; a severe knife cut along the back and side of his neck exposed deep muscle and bone.”

Multiple neighbors rushed to get Walter into a kennel and to a local veterinary clinic.

However, the extent of his injuries were too severe that there was no other option but to euthanize him to end his suffering.

"We're told that when Walter was found, he was clearly in pain, but he approached the families he recognized and wagged his tail. He still trusted humans. But, he was unable to lift his head due to the injuries to his neck," said Cyrus Luhr, GAIN Board President.

“He knew how to sit and shake hands on command, leading residents to believe he'd once been owned and abandoned when his family left Guam. He spent his days sleeping in carports, playing with children as young as 7, and was fed by four to five families along the street.”

It’s believed that Walter’s attacker used a large hunting knife.

GAIN is calling for an immediate and aggressive investigation and prosecution of this case.

"The evidence is damning, and we're asking that local and military authorities aggressively pursue justice. The monster who did this needs to be arrested and held accountable before more animals or people are hurt," he said.

GAIN alleged the suspected attacker is a military service member stationed on Guam.

"We hope this information is incorrect, and GAIN is following up with the Admiral's Office to confirm whether or not the suspect will be investigated. The military should never ignore reports of animal cruelty committed by their personnel. Obviously, if someone is sick enough to attempt to behead a friendly old dog, they are dangerously disturbed and have no place serving in our armed forces," he said.

The military responded to the Guam Daily Post regarding the incident stating, "Joint Region Marianas is aware of an incident involving a sailor allegedly attacking a dog near his residence and we are fully cooperating with local authorities, who have the investigative lead. We expect our personnel to uphold the highest standards of conduct both on and off duty."

GAIN officials said they continue to advocate for Bill 185-35, the PAWS Act (also known as Pugua's Law), which is currently being reviewed by the Office of the Attorney General of Guam. The measure will modernize animal cruelty laws in Guam.