The Guam Ancestral Lands Commission has approved an investment policy statement for Land Bank funds, a first for the commission, which has also designated amounts to be invested between two investment firms.

GALC Land Bank funds are intended to compensate original landowners whose properties cannot be returned due to public use. So far, no beneficiaries have been compensated, as rules and regulations remain pending, which are in turn waiting on proposed amendments to the Land Bank law.

In the meantime, the commission is hoping to grow funds in the Land Bank, which are currently sitting at about $15.6 million and earning interest at less than 0.5%.

"(The investment policy statement) allows us flexibility to invest our moneys that are held in the Land Bank Trust for our beneficiaries. We will be earning more interest income on it," Burch told The Guam Daily Post Friday. "By investing it with Raymond James (Asia Pacific Group) and Bank of Guam Investment Services, we feel that, at minimum, we will be earning at least 4% to 4.5% annually on the funds."

GALC had been working on the IPS for more than a year, according to Burch. The Guam Economic Development Authority has been assisting GALC through a memorandum of understanding, and utilized existing contracts with Raymond James and BGIS.

Commissioners adopted the IPS during a board meeting Jan. 11 and chose a conservative approach to investment for now. They also decided to invest just $8 million out of the $15.6 million with Raymond James and BGIS, split equally between the two firms.

"That way, we could look at their performance and perhaps decide how we're going to do this in the future. So, it gives the commission the opportunity to gauge that," Burch said.

GALC's legal counsel, Assistant Attorney General Nicolas Toft, on Jan. 11, said the investment diversifies the commission's portfolio, and that will make it easier to defend against lawsuit.

"In case of any sort of beneficiary lawsuit for mishandling of funds or anything like that, you can show that all efforts were made to defend that portfolio and minimize the risk involved. So, I'm in favor of this," Toft said at the meeting.