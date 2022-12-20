The Guam Ancestral Lands Commission may be looking into obtaining independent legal counsel following concerns over a 2020 settlement agreement that the government entered into without consulting the commission.

The settlement resulted in the dismissal of several land or lease related government lawsuits that span back more than a decade, including a 2009 suit involving administrators of the estate of Jose Martinez Torres and, initially, Kil Koo Yoon, who had purchased lots from the estate for about $21 million.

“We weren't even informed, or they didn't get any suggestion on anything. ... We were totally thrown out of the picture,” Commissioner Maria Cruz stated during a board meeting Wednesday.

Despite what commissioners may have believed, the Office of the Attorney General was not representing GALC in the 2009 case, and could not represent the commission due to a conflict of interest, according to a memo on the matter.

At the Wednesday meeting, GALC Executive Director John Burch stated that he could not find anything in the law restricting the commission from hiring independent counsel.

However, Assistant Attorney General Nicolas Toft, the OAG attorney for GALC, recalled that in 2005 or 2006, then-AG Douglas Moylan – poised to return to office next year – filed suit to prevent line agencies from having their own attorneys unless provided by law. Toft said he needed to look up the ruling and provide the decision to the commission.

But in the same meeting, Toft also stated that there may be times GALC's interests are not in line with the government of Guam, and the commission may need counsel more independent than one supplied by the OAG. The issue may be something to include in future legislation, such as the proposed reform measure for the GALC Land Bank, according to discussions Wednesday.

The settlement was intended to avoid further litigation and any associated costs.

“The named parties, in order to avoid further litigation and the anticipated costs and expenses associated herewith, now desire to compromise, settle, and resolve the Superior Court litigation, to the extent of the parties involvement therein, and to release, discharge and terminate any and all claims ... which may exist or may have been brought against one another in the Superior Court litigation,” the settlement stated.

It also contained a provision against holding a press conference, publishing a release or taking other steps to comment to the media about the settlement.

The 2009 case was the first suit filed among the cases outlined in the agreement. GALC awarded the lots to the estate with the condition that it bring its ancestral claim to a court for review and a final decision, the suit stated.

The government alleged that the estate's attorneys drafted a deed without that condition.

GALC did not have legal counsel at the time, and as commissioners looked back on the case Wednesday, their discussion noted that the commission was overwhelmed with the information and representations that were made to it.

“It's a very sad case, and we learned our lesson not to have legal counseling at the time,” Vice Chairman Ronald Laguana said Wednesday.

By the time the 2009 suit was filed, the Torres estate had sold the property to Yoon, owner of Younex Enterprises Corp.

'Good faith purchaser'

The government would later withdraw its claim against Yoon in an amended complaint for the 2009 case, indicating that he was a bona fide purchaser.

On Wednesday, Toft told GALC commissioners that “so much” of their recourse was already shut off, even before the dismissal of the case.

“There was already admission from, I believe (former Deputy Attorney General David Highsmith), that there was already a good faith purchaser. ... The Younex corporation bought a lot of those properties soon after those were transferred (to the estate). So, that limits the ability of the commission to get those lands back at all. The only thing we could seek were at best, some sort of monetary damages. And even then, that requires us to be able to win the case,” Toft said.

“And, like I said, I've just gotten into reviewing some of the documents from the cases and I'm having difficulty finding a lot of the basis of the claims that were being made. And that's just a communication issue between civil attorneys and our division, and from me to the commission as well,” Toft added.

Attorney William Bischoff, now working under the Public Defender Service Corp., was the one who filed the 2009 suit during his time as an assistant attorney general.

Bischoff has been calling the commission's attention to the settlement and case dismissals since earlier this year.

Toft requested to know from his office why GALC was not consulted regarding the settlement.

Deputy AG James Canto told Toft that the main reason GALC was not consulted was because it was not a party to the 2009 case. Specifically, the plaintiff was the government of Guam, represented by the OAG.

But potentially more important, according to Canto, was that in all iterations of the complaint filed in the 2009 case, the OAG alleged that GALC violated the law when it deeded real property to the estate.

“In fact, on Dec. 26, 2007, the OAG filed a motion to amend the government of Guam's answer to the complaint in a related case ... in order to name GALC as a defendant, so that the OAG could sue GALC for its allegedly illegal act. The OAG later withdrew that motion,” Canto stated, concluding that it would have been an unethical conflict of interest to represent GALC in light of allegations the OAG made against the commission in the 2009 case.

“That is why the OAG did not consult the GALC with regard to a settlement agreement that, in part, called for the dismissal of Superior Court case no. CV 1124-09 (the 2009 case),” Canto stated.

'Outrageous'

The commission addressed the memo during a meeting in November. Burch called Canto's statements “disturbing.”

“We depend on the attorney general's office to represent us and in this case, they weren't representing us at all. That's quite disturbing to me and I'm ready to look into whether or not Ancestral Lands can go out and hire their own independent attorney,” Burch said at the time. “We should not have attorneys conflicted with whether or not to charge us with a crime or defend us if we're paying them.”

GALC has a memorandum of understanding with the OAG and is paying the office more than $47,000 per year for legal representation, according to Burch.

Bischoff also attended the November meeting and said it was “outrageous” that Canto's memo stated he was alleging that the commission broke the law.

“Obviously, the allegation in the case was that you guys were deceived by the lawyers for the estate. They reiterate two or three times here the allegation that I was alleging you guys broke the law. That's outrageous,” Bischoff said.

Toft stated last Wednesday that it did not appear GALC was not a party to the 2009 case based on briefings.

“I think we were kind of lead into thinking we were the plaintiffs on this action. I'm relying on the litigation department to handle that. So, when I get updates ... I should've been probably double checking to see what it was exactly that the claims were,” he added.

GALC Chairman Ronald Eclavea indicated that the board always believed they were a party in the case because they issued the deed and provided instructions to the private estate.

“And then, throughout the years, settlement offers,” said Eclavea, who also took exception with the timing of the agreement, which was around the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was just a shock to everybody. The least the AG could've done ... is to inform the board,” Eclavea said.

“Whoever filed the banner did not include (GALC) as a party,” Toft said later. “Not to echo before but I think this just reiterates the need for (GALC) to have its own attorney.”

Toft said that there were various issues working against GALC from the beginning of the matter, and the only thing to do “is learn and move on.”

“The biggest lesson, I think, is that there are times when the government's interest and the ancestral lands commission's interest are not aligned. And the necessity for an independent counsel is needed,” Toft said. “You see the results of what happens when it's not.”