The Guam Legislature's Committee on Health, Land Justice and Culture, chaired by Speaker Therese Terlaje, will convene an oversight hearing Wednesday to discuss the viability of using Oka Point, the former Guam Memorial Hospital site, and two Guam Ancestral Lands Commission properties as alternative sites for the governor's proposed medical health campus.

Although the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission can’t speak to the viability of the properties, it can be of assistance, its executive director said.

“We can provide information on the physical location, size, ownership and easements for these properties. Two sites in the Ancestral Lands inventory are under consideration and still might be considered as alternate sites for the medical campus,” GALC Executive Director John Burch told commission members May 7.

With the lease for Eagles Field with the federal government dead, Oka Point, a CHamoru Land Trust property, and the two alternate sites under Ancestral Lands in Radio Barrigada could be on the table.

In Radio Barrigada, these are several lots that equal about 101 acres. Another consists of 73 acres in Adacao, where the former Western Sales Trading Co., or WSTCO, pig farm was going to be located, Burch said.

Because the areas are ancestral lands, he said, the agency must be present at the hearing, even though it's not part of any task force involved in the planning of the proposed medical complex.

"Ancestral (Lands) has to be present during that oversight. Speaker Therese Terlaje might be interested in those lots, too, because, according to news reports, she is very interested in having a hospital built and working with us,” Burch said.

Burch said if the properties are being eyed for the new hospital, it could be an opportunity to build up the “Land Bank."

“If they’d like to lease it or purchase it from us, those lots are fairly large and currently available," he said

Fair market value

If GovGuam or the Guam Memorial Hospital was to lease Ancestral Lands property, it would have to pay fair market value, Burch said.

“And it would need approval from the Legislature for any lease that goes beyond five years,” Burch said.

An analysis of the fair market value based on the appraisal of a recently sold agriculturally zoned lot in the area, according to Burch, is $25 per square meter. He said, for the Adacao property, the fair market value would be calculated as 73 acres multiplied by 4,000 square meters per acre, at $25 a square meter, which equates to $7.3 million.

“It's a rough estimate, ... if they purchase it outright. But the commission is not tied to a sale; it could be leased. It ... could be legislated by law, like what happened with the Raceway Park and what happened with the Farmers Co-op."

“(Terlaje is) calling this oversight and she’s looking for available property for the building of the hospital or medical campus. What I’m saying is that Ancestral Lands does have property available. ... We do have alternate sites way up north that weren't under consideration. If she brings that up, then we’ll look into it for her,” Burch said.

The cost of the land would be in addition to the construction of the medical campus.

"it's technically not free. We just can't give it over,” he said.

Governor opposes Oka Point

While Oka Point is an option senators are weighing, it isn’t an option the governor supports. She has shown opposition since the site was put on the table. Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s communications director, told the Guam Daily Post the governor reiterates her previous position on the matter.

Although the plan noted several strengths — such as proximity to the hospital and other medical facilities, there were also a number of weaknesses, such as the property not providing adequate space for a new hospital facility or ancillary services.

"The team did continue to explore the potential for redevelopment and expansion at this location, along with building construction and infrastructure costs. However, it was determined that the redevelopment coordination of the Ypao Point site would be difficult and pose a significant disruption to the provision of medical services to the public,” the Guam Medical Campus Master Plan states.