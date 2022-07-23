The Guam Ancestral Lands Commission is seeking an appropriation of $498,722 for fiscal year 2023. Most of that comes from a special fund, but about $90,000 is requested to come out of the government of Guam's General Fund.

GALC Executive Director John Burch is hoping to use part of next year's budget to mitigate the loss of institutional knowledge at the agency.

"Should the two unclassified employees along with the limited term land agent 1 be replaced, and the one classified land agent 2, who will qualify for retirement in approximately a year, decide to retire - this is a very real issue that needs to be addressed," Burch said, during a legislative budget hearing July 19.

"The loss of experience-based knowledge that an employee accumulates over time is very difficult to replace. ... The impact of losing this knowledge will slow productivity and may cause frustration and miscommunication between the employees and the clientele they serve. We would like to prevent this by hiring at least two more classified land agents," Burch said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sen. Sabina Perez noted that the Department of Land Management was able to develop a curriculum in partnership with Guam Community College to train and hire land surveyors. She wanted to know if GALC had spoken to DLM about replicating that model for the commission.

In response, Burch went over some recent history at GALC, the resource challenges they've faced and the progress they've made, and reiterated the need for classified employees to retain experience and knowledge at the agency.

"With our classified employee ... he's been extremely helpful by educating the rest of us on the land issues. But he's up for retirement. And the rest of us, we're either unclassified or limited term appointed. So, there's a high probability we could all be replaced within a year and this will all be lost. So that's why that's a big deal with me. Saving that, passing that on to someone else," Burch said.

Perez said she hopes GALC also would collaborate with partners, such as DLM and GCC, to get more land agents. Burch could be heard agreeing with the senator.