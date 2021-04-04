GALC: Legislative action needed to compensate dispossessed landowners

The Guam Ancestral Lands Commission still hasn't finalized Land Bank Rules and Regulations and that is preventing the agency from moving forward with a mission to compensate dispossessed landowners whose properties cannot be returned.

"We feel we need legislation to resolve that," said John Burch, executive director of the commission.

There may be thousands of original landowners and their heirs waiting for compensation, he said. The concern is figuring out how to compensate them.

"It's been a very difficult process. Since 1999 it has yet to be resolved. We're hoping to do that as quick as we can," Burch said.

But whatever the GALC does, Burch said it won't be enough - not without money.

"How do we raise more money, that's been the task we're faced with," he said.

GALC was created to facilitate the compensation of original land owners or their heirs, including the return of the lands, whose properties where taken by the U.S. or Guam government on or after 1930 and have been since declared excess.

The Land Bank consists of nonancestral lands returned from the federal government to the government of Guam. It is a means to compensate ancestral land claimants who cannot regain their land, which is under continued government or public benefit use.

'Not enough'

According to Burch, GALC had about $13.8 million in Land Bank revenue as of the end of September 2020.

"Although it is a substantial amount, it is really not enough to justly compensate everyone out there," Burch said.

"That's not inclusive of all of our funds we have for operations and such ... While we have that amount, if we do return that to the land owners or their estates, considering how many people have lost their property, we'll be giving them pennies for every acre of property that they lost. So we have to find a way - will compensation be a one-time shot or will it be perpetual? Will we continue to work to continue to pay them? ... That's why I say it's very difficult and it's something that Ancestral Lands has been wrestling with since its creation," he said.

Some years ago, GALC did create draft rules providing perpetual compensation for a certain time, but the Office of the Attorney General rejected them over concerns that the method did not line up with the law, among other issues.

Guam law defines "just compensation" to mean only land recovery or land exchange, and also "any other form of compensation other than a specifically described available land."

Commission rules

GALC holds title to these lands on behalf of dispossessed ancestral landowners. The commission is tasked with establishing a trust to administer all assets and revenues of the Land Bank and creating rules for the trust, with the resulting income used to provide "just compensation" for dispossessed land owners.

"As written, however, the rules do not provide for 'just compensation' to the dispossessed ancestral landowners. Instead, the rules state that payments from the Land Bank trust fund 'are considered an interim compensation and shall be perpetual until property is returned or for an agreed amount or period,'" the attorney general stated in 2017.

Moreover, a section in the proposed rules explicitly provided that the receipt of payments for an estate does not waive rights to the estate.

The attorney general noted this directly contradicted the purpose of the rules, which is to compensate beneficiaries of the Land Bank trust for the "extinguishment of claims" to their ancestral lands.

Because payments are not intended to pay "just compensation," the rules exceeded the authority granted by the Legislature, the attorney general stated.

Further, the attorney general stated that the statutory definition of Land Bank beneficiary is ambiguous and that guidance set forth in law was insufficient to govern the distribution of Land Bank funds. The GALC also failed to include an economic impact statement, which is mandated by the Administrative Adjudication Law.

The commission adopted a resolution in September 2017 seeking the enactment of legislation to provide clarity in determining just compensation to dispossessed ancestral land owners.

In January, the GALC submitted proposed amendments to the law.

Among proposed changes is to define "just compensation" as either the extinguishment of a claim when a claimant receives the title to their ancestral land, or "perpetual compensation" to dispossessed claimants until ancestral lands are returned.

For extinguishment of claims, the amendments would add a provision specifically for dispossessed landowners that states their claim is extinguished when the ancestral land is returned, and payments until then are considered interim compensation, as well as other language that would make the law fall in line with the proposed rules.

An oversight hearing on the GALC is set for April 8, and the rules and regulations are among the topics to be discussed.