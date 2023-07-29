GALC property eyed for medical complex

It now appears that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is eyeing seven lots in Barrigada and Mangilao, totaling about 100 acres and belonging to the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission, to be the new site for the planned medical complex.

The project proposes to construct a new hospital, along with other health care facilities, and has been a main focus for the governor's administration.

However, progress on the project hit a roadblock after efforts to lease the Eagles Field area of Mangilao fell through in early May. Several controversies surrounded the selection of the federal property, including land return issues involving families with ancestral claims to the land and concerns over the transparency of the lease drafting, which led lawmakers to pass a measure that requires legislative review for long-term leases with the federal government.

With Eagles Field off the table, the project doubled back to site selection and there hadn't been any definitive statements regarding a new selection over the last two months.

'Purchase or lease'

But on Wednesday, during a GALC special meeting, John Burch, commission executive director, said the governor reached out to the agency the day before with a request to purchase lots from the commission for the medical complex. Burch said the governor also spoke to him about it a few weeks ago.

"Of course, right now on the agenda is either purchase or lease and what we're doing is we're simply requesting an appraisal of the lots. (The governor) said that it would be used for public purpose and we will be compensated for it," Burch said.

"The bottom line is if we approve the appraisal, ... we would forward it to (the Guam Economic Development Authority) for them to move forward on the appraisal. My understanding is they've already prepared the (request for proposals) and are simply waiting for the seed money to be available," Burch added.

The lots are located "almost right across" from Hawaiian Rock Products in Mangilao, according to Burch, who said there are easements and utilities near the property that would mitigate installation costs.

Despite some concerns over where money for the appraisal would come from, the GALC board approved a resolution for the appraisal with some language regarding reimbursement upon the sale or lease of the property. Discussions on Wednesday indicated the governor is looking to purchase and not lease the land. Federal funding is available for the purchase, according to Burch.

Bill to be submitted

Whether the property should be used for the complex ultimately would be the decision of the Guam Legislature, discussions Wednesday indicated.

Burch said the governor's legal counsel is preparing, or has prepared, a bill for the property, which is to be submitted to the Legislature. Burch also said Wednesday that he assumed the commission will be able to review the bill by its August meeting, before the governor sends it to the Legislature.

While the governor may have found a new preferred home for the medical complex, there are potential issues looming, such as buy-in from the medical community.

Some doctors have said that a new hospital should be built in Tamuning where the current public hospital sits and where many medical officials already live. They cite response time as crucial to providing emergency care.

Ypao Point in Tamuning had been looked at as a potential site, but government officials are opposed to placing the complex there. Reasons include environmental issues that will take time to remedy and a fault line in the area. The Chamorro Land Trust Commission administrative director spoke against using the property because it is under its jurisdiction and it plans to lease it for commercial purposes.

Ypao Point also is too small for the entire medical complex, but certain doctors have argued that a new hospital should be prioritized and that it doesn't need to be part of a complex.

Sen. Chris Barnett said he's "still not sold on the idea that a billion-dollar health care complex makes sense for Guam" and added he's not sure why what the medical community says about which proposed site for a new hospital is the best option is ignored.

"I stand ready and committed to work together to address our people’s health care needs. Ultimately, I hope we see more transparency than we did with the Eagles Field debacle," Barnett said.