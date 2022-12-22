GALC seeking status quo budget

The Guam Ancestral Lands Commission is seeking the status quo in terms of its appropriation for fiscal year 2024. The agency is proposing a budget of about $490,000 for the upcoming fiscal year, essentially the same as the current year, according to GALC Executive Director John Burch. The commission approved the proposal during a meeting last week.

“We're requesting exactly the same amount of money that was appropriated to us this fiscal year,” Burch told commissioners at the meeting. “We only made changes in personnel services because of the increments and changes in benefits costs to our employees. And minor increases in contractual (costs) for audit services. But basically, everything else is exactly the same.”

Some of the discussion focused on funding for independent legal counsel. Just before budget talks, commissioners discussed the possibility of obtaining independent counsel. A 2020 settlement agreement entered into without GALC's input led to concerns about the ability of the Office of the Attorney General to represent the agency.

Burch said $49,000 is already in the budget request, which can be used for independent counsel if one is obtained.

“It may not be enough, but if we go that route, so will the Department of Land Management. For legal services they also have the same amount of money. ... If you would like us to increase it, we could write that in,” Burch added, responding to a concern from GALC Vice Chair Ronald Laguana that the carve-out for legal services may not be enough for an independent hire.

GALC Chairman Ronald Eclavea said he seriously doubted there would be any traction with obtaining independent counsel in time for government budget discussions, particularly with the return of Douglas Moylan as attorney general. It was discussed last week that Moylan had filed suit years ago to prevent line agencies from having their own attorneys unless provided by law.

The commission may seek legislative changes to allow for independent legal representation. And that's when GALC can ask for additional funding for counsel, Burch said, adding that the commission could also hire an attorney on retainer, rather than full-time, if cost were a concern.