The Guam Ancestral Lands Commission is waiting for the governor's office to submit feedback on proposed amendments to its enabling law.

The amendments are needed before the commission can finalize long-awaited rules and regulations for a GALC Land Bank, and begin compensating beneficiaries, who may number in the thousands.

GALC Executive Director John Burch said proposed amendments were submitted to the governor's office toward the end of February, but while he awaits their input, Burch is also hoping that lawmakers won't shy away from "such a sensitive issue" during an election year.

"Whenever you deal with something like land, it becomes too sensitive and some people might not want to deal with it," Burch said.

The GALC is charged with facilitating the return of federal land deemed excess to original landowners or their heirs. In cases where land cannot be returned due to public use, landowners are to be compensated using lease proceeds from the Land Bank.

But the Land Bank may be the only way that some original landowners get any form of compensation. Land transfers to the government of Guam are made under authority granted by federal law, and U.S. Law 106-504 restricts the transfer of excess federal property to public use only. This excludes transfers to an individual for private use other than on a "nondiscriminatory basis," which would bar the distribution of land to certain classes of people, e.g. original landowners.

Overdue

The rules and regulations for the Land Bank are long overdue and no landowners have been compensated since the bank's creation.

A set of rules was drafted several years ago but commissioners at the time wanted the beneficiaries to include original landowners whose properties were still under the control of the federal government. Local law limits compensation to those whose properties were kept by the government of Guam after being returned by the federal government.

The were also other issues with the original draft, which led the Office of the Attorney General to reject it in 2017.

Burch was working on revising the draft rules but the focus switched to cleaning up ambiguities in the enabling law after GALC's legal counsel advised it that certain issues could not be resolved unless the law allowed it. The Department of Land Management and Guam Economic Development Authority also provided input on the amendments, according to Burch.

Calculating payments

Burch did not want to disclose what the proposed amendments are, prior to getting the input from the governor's office and discussing proposals with the GALC board.

But he did say that some of the issues before the GALC include how to calculate payment for beneficiaries, as well as who the beneficiaries will be.

As Burch sees it, there are three categories to consider for beneficiaries.

These are original owners whose properties were returned, as in current law, original owners whose properties are still in federal possession, and owners whose properties are still owned by the federal government but leased to GovGuam.

The latter may be a way to benefit landowners at Eagles Field, for which Guam is negotiating a lease to build a medical complex. Burch said the utilities are also leasing properties that have original landowners from the federal government.

"Are we going to keep all three categories or just one? That decision will not be mine," Burch said.

Funding

Rules and amendments aside, the other matter critical to compensating original landowners is funding.

GALC is working to keep the Land Bank growing, but even if compensation was limited to owners whose properties were returned and kept by GovGuam for public use, Burch said the $15 million they currently have would result in "pennies per acre."

And of course, the more beneficiaries, the more the Land Bank will need.

"I don't think even if they gave us the entire budget of GovGuam that we would be able to compensate everybody fairly. So, we won't be able to compensate them overnight ... it will take years. And once we set up the rules and regs, hopefully we can start sending out checks, but it won't be lump sum checks. We can't afford that. It will take time. So that's why we have to define who the beneficiaries are," Burch said.