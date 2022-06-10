Gambler admits robbery, is off the hook for beating elderly woman

The self-confessed gambler who robbed an elderly woman's barbershop Thanksgiving morning in 2019 is off the hook for the brutal beating that left her unconscious, but he admitted guilt for the robbery.

Frank Patrick Aitasi faces 20 years in prison for the crime. Sentencing has been set for Oct. 6.

Aitasi, 34, with the assistance of a Samoan interpreter, pleaded guilty Thursday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte to first-degree robbery and theft of property as a second-degree felony.

In the plea deal, charges related to the violent attack on the senior citizen were dropped.

The victim was beaten so violently that she lost consciousness.

Aitasi told police he lost money gambling at a game room in Dededo. He admitted having stolen $900 from the barbershop.

Attack

On that holiday morning, Aitasi went to Bejado's Barber Shop after leaving the game room.

He noticed the 61-year-old woman by herself, sweeping the floor.

Aitasi told police, "I hit the lady five times with both hands," using his palm. The attack caused her to fall to the ground.

After she turned her back to him, Aitasi struck her on the back of her head, dragged her while she was on the ground, then punched and stomped on her, causing her to lose consciousness, documents state.

When the woman regained consciousness, she noticed Aitasi rummaging through the shop. When she tried to leave, Aitasi pulled her hair and shut the door before beating her again, documents state.

Aitasi then took the electric hair clippers and wrapped the cord around her neck before he hit her head against the barber chair's armrest.

Another man walking by heard the woman yelling for help and saw her on the ground with Aitasi standing over her.

Aitasi shut the door and locked it, then fled on a bicycle, court documents state.

The woman struggled to regain consciousness after she was beaten. She told police that she was familiar with the suspect and had cut his hair.

The victim was aware of the plea deal but did not to attend the hearing.