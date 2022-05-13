Gambler faces 20 years in robbery, attack on elderly barbershop owner

The man accused of robbing and beating an elderly barbershop owner in 2019 faces 20 years in prison once a Superior Court judge accepts his guilty plea.

Frank Patrick Aitasi, 34, appeared Thursday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte.

He was set to admit to charges of first-degree robbery and theft of property as a third-degree felony.

But the hearing was delayed after Aitasi told the court he wanted to have a Samoan interpreter present.

He is now scheduled to plead guilty on May 26.

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas said the victim, who was 61 at the time of the alleged attack, was aware of the plea deal and did not want to attend the hearing.

According to court documents, Aitasi told police he lost money gambling at a game room before he robbed the owner of Bejado's Barber Shop on Thanksgiving morning in 2019.

He allegedly admitted to police he repeatedly beat the victim until she was unconscious, then stole $900 from the shop office.