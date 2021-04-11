'Game changer': More families can qualify for mortgage relief with new criteria

Real estate assets will not be calculated as part of household income, and this could mean more Guam homeowners can soon be eligible to receive a portion of the $714,000 federal pandemic mortgage relief program, said Ray Topasna, executive director of Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority.

Moreover, Guam could see about $13 million more for pandemic mortgage relief under the American Rescue Plan.

This is the source of the $661 million in anticipated direct relief for the government of Guam.

Topasna made the announcements during Thursday's meeting of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs and Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention.

In six months, only three families have so far been approved for the Guam Housing Corp.'s $714,000 mortgage relief program.

That's because many applicants could not meet the income threshold that U.S. Housing and Urban Development set, Topasna said.

'A game changer'

HUD, according to Topasna, gave the green light for Guam "to use the IRS 1040 definition of income and not HUD's definition."

HUD's definition required that real estate assets be considered part of the household income, which Topasna said was "problematic."

"The IRS definition could be a game changer. We believe it to be for many who were initially determined to be ineligible. Once it is approved, the Guam Housing Corp. can take a second look at the 47 disapproved applications," Topasna said.

GHC's mortgage relief program pays for up to three months of mortgage for eligible Guam homeowners.

But because GHC uses HUD's computation of income, an applicant's family real estate assets, savings account, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and related pandemic aid are all calculated, and the family income ends up exceeding the HUD cap.

More can qualify

Edith Pangelinan, acting GHC president, said as of Thursday, 10 of the 47 initially deemed ineligible for the mortgage relief program can be reconsidered because of the changed income threshold criteria.

More families can benefit as the review progresses, she said.

To date, 539 applications have been picked up and GHC has received 131 applications.

Of the 131 applications received, three have been approved and paid.

Topasna said 47 have been disapproved out of the 131 applications.

"They were disapproved primarily due to the applicants above the income threshold or they entered into agreements with their banks for forbearance or deferment," he said.

GHURA technically covers the funding component of the mortgage relief program, while GHC is the contractor awarded the grant.