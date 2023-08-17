A game room employee who was accused of stealing money from the cash register was charged with felony and misdemeanor theft.

Earlier this month, the Guam Police Department issued a wanted flyer for Ivan Gabriel, 38, who was believed to be involved in a theft of property complaint made at the Lucky Land Game Room in Harmon in March.

On Monday, Gabriel was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with theft as a third-degree felony and as a misdemeanor in connection with the complaint.

According to Gabriel's charging documents, on March 23, his employer reported to police that Gabriel, an employee at the game room, had been stealing money from the cash register.

The employer told officers he continuously monitors the cash log inventory and noticed March 12 that $460 was missing from the cash register and again, on March 18, $593 was missing. The days that money was missing were days Gabriel had shifts to work; however, he was let go by his employer afterward, according to the complaint.

Officers were then provided with surveillance footage that showed Gabriel taking money from the cash register. He also was seen playing the game machines on the two days money went missing.

According to the complaint, Gabriel allegedly admitted to another employee he stole the money from the cash register and used it to play on the game room machines.