Game room operators seek due process

It's been almost five months since game rooms in Guam were shuttered when Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero ordered that nonessential businesses be closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The amusement industry, as operators prefer to call it, is a $30 million-a-year industry and is the second highest taxed industry on Guam aside from tobacco.

"The reality is we work with what the law provides. The law provided us the ability to provide adult entertainment which is not casino gambling," said Gil Shinohara, the spokesman for amusement operators on Guam.

"Gambling is gambling is gambling, but there is a distinction (in the law) and all our business has been in conformance with what is prescribed in Guam law," he said. "Unfortunately, there's a question about a portion of the law and that's what we're disputing in court."

Shinohara said he believes the amusement industry has gotten a bad rap and been lumped in with casino gambling.

"It's unfair to say that people voted against gambling," he told The Guam Daily Post on Friday. "They voted against casino gambling. I think that clarity needs to be made. The statement being made is that gambling in totality has been frowned upon by the people of Guam, and the reality is every time there had been an initiative relative to gambling, it was a specific type of gambling. It was casino gambling, not the type of gambling that exists in our game rooms."

Last week, the Department of Revenue and Taxation confirmed it will no longer grant licenses for the operation of electronic gaming machines, specifically Liberty, Uncle Sam and Symbolix machines.

Existing licenses are to be revoked.

The change was made in accordance with a recent court judgment that determined the rules and regulations that Rev and Tax had used to issue licenses dating back to prior gubernatorial administrations are void.

The Office of the Attorney General asked the Superior Court of Guam to invalidate gaming regulations because they were submitted by Rev and Tax without complying with the Administrative Adjudication Act.

The trial court agreed, but Guam Music Inc. and Atlas Amusement Enterprises Inc. have appealed that decision and have asked the Superior Court to hold off on enforcing the judgment until the appeal is addressed.

"We've sought a stay as a result of filing an appeal. That stay, if granted, will allow us to continue running the Liberty machines until such time as the upper court renders a decision one way or another," Shinohara said.

The litigation involves only the Liberty, Uncle Sam and Symbolix machines, not the horse racing machines for which licenses have been renewed.

Shinohara said there is a misconception that all devices have been deemed illegal and he said that isn't the case, as the legality of the horse race machines was questioned in the past and resolved.

"We were able to get a judge that rendered a decision that said that it was clearly the Legislature's intent to license these machines and that being the case and the evidence submitted, the judge, who was (Judge Michael) Bordallo at the time, ruled in our favor," Shinohara said.

'A significant impact'

Operators are hopeful the court will rule in their favor and allow them to continue operating the electronic gaming devices until the appeal is decided, and allow more than 300 people to get back to work.

The industry, which is taxed at 17%, Shinohara said, pays millions of dollars to the general fund to support Guam Memorial Hospital, the Guam Department of Education, and the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

"There's going to be a significant impact to the government's financial situation, so not only do we earn money in excess of $30 million, we pay taxes," said Shinohara. "If the industry dies tomorrow, I'll be OK. I'll survive. I have other things I can live off of, but I have employees that are going to be impacted. I have people that have been working for me for as long as 20 years, 16 years. It would be sad for these people to lose their jobs. They've got families."