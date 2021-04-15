The robbery and assault of a game room security guard in Maite may have been an act of revenge, according to the suspect's version of the event.

The suspect told police that the victim assaulted him in 2019, according to court documents.

"He recognized the victim when he went to the game room. The defendant admitted to striking the victim on the left side of his head and continuing to punch him while he was on the floor," said the court complaint.

Losal Phaynid is identified in the complaint as one of the suspects involved in the incident.

The incident was caught on surveillance video footage and showed two men attacking the victim.

The complaint said the victim did not know the men who attacked him.

The victim told police that the defendant struck him with a rock.

"He attempted to cover his head and make his way to the cashier when the defendant continued to strike him and a second suspect entered and began to assault him as well," court documents stated.

During the attack, Phaynid allegedly told the second suspect, "Hurry up, we have to go," and also yelled, "This is M2B turf."

Phaynid told police that he might have yelled: "M2B, in the heat of the moment."

The victim sustained an inch and a half long laceration to the left side of his head. Police also noted swelling and redness on the victim's face.

Phaynid allegedly took the victim's phone and car keys.

Police tracked down Phaynid using surveillance footage retrieved from the scene. The video showed Phaynid fleeing the game room in a Honda Civic.

The vehicle's owner also told officers the defendant had admitted to fighting with the security guard.

Phaynid has been charged with robbery as a third-degree felony and assault as a misdemeanor.