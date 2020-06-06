Gaming operator to appeal court decision

Nearly three months after Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas issued a decision that rules authorizing gambling devices on Guam are invalid, a gaming operator plans to challenge the decision.

The operator's attorney is just waiting for the formal court decision to be issued.

A written judgment has not yet been served to Randall Cunliffe, but the attorney said he will appeal the decision in the local Supreme Court. His office is preparing court papers that would ask the high court to put the decision on hold.

Cunliffe represents Guam Music Inc., one of the parties in the litigation. Atlas Amusement, D&D Games and others were also involved in the case. Cunliffe said he assumed other parties would join in the appeal.

But before the appeal can be filed, there needs to be a written judgment.

The attorney general's office last year asked the court to invalidate the gaming regulations because they were submitted by the Department of Revenue and Taxation to the Legislature without complying with the Administrative Adjudication Law, according to a release from the AG's office following the court's decision in March.

The Superior Court agreed with the AG's office and found that the "regulations were invalid because DRT failed to provide public notice or hold public hearings and failed to submit an economic impact study."

Rev and Tax’s proposed gaming regulations did not comply with Guam law and “exceeded its authority to enact such rules and regulations purporting to regulate electronic gaming devices in Guam," Barcinas stated in his March 13 ruling.

"Our laws prohibit gambling machines and we now have a court decision that eliminates any argument that these machines can lawfully be licensed under gaming regulations," Guam Attorney General Leevin Camacho stated in a release. "DRT must follow our laws and the court’s decision and revoke any gaming licenses and not reissue or renew any gaming licenses."

Rev and Tax is currently consulting with its legal counsel, Sophia Santos Diaz, with regard to the gaming licenses, according to DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu.