Another gantry crane, designated No. 6, is back in operation at the Jose D. Leon Guerrero Commercial Port, the Port Authority of Guam announced in a news release.

According to the Port, gantry crane 6 was offline due to a number of issues caused by Typhoon Mawar, including water damage to its computer board. Crane mechanics worked "tirelessly" to make repairs, which helped allow the offload of another cargo ship with goods for island residents.

“Placing gantry 6 back online increases the Port’s cargo handling capacity and expedites the flow of critical commodities into our community,” said General Manager Rory Respicio. “The Port is nearly caught up with the pre-storm vessel sequence schedule and will continue to make progress to bring the Port to its pre-storm capacity.”

To help assist with communications and cargo operations, the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued 52 hand-held mobile radio devices, the Port said in the release.

"Two emergency communications programmers with FEMA spent the morning programming the radio devices, channels and testing the units throughout Port facilities located at Cabras Island," the release stated.

The devices have a one- to two-mile operational radius and radio testing throughout the port property was positive, officials said. Employees have been given an orientation on the radios' use and capabilities.

“These devices will provide communication within the terminal yard to facilitate cargo operations,” said Respicio. “Additionally, our information technology division was able to reconnect our system to the gatehouse, allowing operations to move away from the pen-to-paper methodology and back to digital cargo clearance processes."