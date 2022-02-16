GAO: Budget gaps loom when Compact grants end for FSM, Marshall Islands

Budget shortfalls loom for the Federated States of Micronesia and the Marshall Islands after certain U.S. grants under the Compacts of Free Association end, according to a 200-page U.S. Government Accountability Office report.

GAO, the investigative arm of the U.S. Congress, said the Compact assistance provides as much as one-third of these countries’ annual budgets.

These include U.S. contributions to trust funds meant to partly replace grant assistance that will end after fiscal 2023 for the FSM and the Marshall Islands, and after fiscal 2024 for Palau.

The FSM includes Pohnpei, Chuuk, Kosrae and Yap states.

Under these Compacts, citizens of these islands can live, work and study in the U.S. in exchange for the U.S. using their islands for military operations.

GAO projects that the FSM and the Marshall Islands' trust funds will supply less funding than the grants that are ending, and may provide zero in some years, leading to annual budget gaps.

"Because of rules governing the Compact trust fund, FSM faces a 36% likelihood of zero disbursements from its compact trust fund in one or more years before fiscal year 2034, even though the fund may have a substantial balance," the GAO report said.

For example, GAO projects that although the average yearly balance of FSM’s Compact trust fund in the first 10 years of disbursements may be $905 million, FSM may, on average, receive 85% of the maximum allowable disbursement and face a 36% likelihood of receiving no disbursement in one or more years.

The Marshall Islands, for its part, faces a 12% likelihood of zero disbursements from its Compact trust fund in one or more years before fiscal 2034 even with a projected increasing fund balance, GAO said.

The U.S. Department of the Interior is scheduled to have provided, in total, $3.7 billion to the FSM and $2.5 billion to the Marshall Islands by 2023, and $803 million to Palau by 2024, GAO said.

No time frames

GAO projects minimal disbursement risks to Palau's Compact trust fund before fiscal 2044.

The report found that the State Department, working with the Department of the Interior, hasn't set time frames for establishing an advisory group intended to recommend reforms to enhance long-term economic sustainability for Palau.

The State Department concurs with the recommendation.

GAO previously reported on challenges affecting the management of, and accountability for, Compact grants and on sustainability of the trust funds.

An estimated $108.93 million worth of U.S. grants, programs and services to FSM's national and state government will end after fiscal 2023.

Meanwhile, annual grants that support the Marshall Islands government expenditures but will end after fiscal 2023 are projected to total $32.81 million.

A copy of the report is available on GAO-22-104436, COMPACTS OF FREE ASSOCIATION: Implications of Planned Ending of Some U.S. Economic Assistance.