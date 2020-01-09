Gapasin denies mailing 3 pounds of meth to Guam

A man who was indicted after he was allegedly found in possession of nearly 3 pounds of methamphetamine that was in a mailed package from California pleaded not guilty in the District Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Richard A. Gapasin Jr. appeared before Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. to be arraigned.

He is represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Briana Kottke, who on Gapasin's behalf, denied the charges of attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Gapasin was arrested outside of the Barrigada Post Office on Dec. 17, 2019.

He was allegedly found in possession of nearly 3 pounds of methamphetamine that was in a mailed package from California after authorities tracked it to his post office box.

Gapasin then reportedly told authorities that another package he received a few months earlier had also contained about 3 pounds of methamphetamine.