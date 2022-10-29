Garcia trial ends, jury begins deliberations

Jurors will begin deliberations next week in the trial for a retired high-ranking police officer who was charged with terrorizing, reckless conduct and official misconduct.

About a month ago, the trial for retired Guam Police Department Lt. Jojo Garcia started after he was accused in three incidents, one of which was shared in a viral video last year showing Garcia arguing with a handful of people in Dededo while armed with what appears to be a rifle.

The second incident allegedly occurred when Garcia attempted to retrieve his government-issued firearm from the GPD armory, and the third incident allegedly occurred at his home involving individuals trying to push a car.

Throughout trial, the prosecution called several GPD officers as witnesses who testified about Garcia's actions in the incidents.

However, after sitting through the testimony, Garcia, who was not required to take the stand, testified himself about the incidents.

Following the completion of the evidence portion of the trial, which also involved showing the jury the viral video of Garcia, attorneys made their closing statements in an attempt to persuade jurors to find Garcia guilty or not guilty.

After the closing statements Friday morning, jury instructions were read in the afternoon and jurors began deliberations.

With jurors unable to reach a verdict by Friday afternoon, they will continue deliberations Monday.