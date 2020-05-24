One more hotel has been added to the government's list of designated quarantine facilities, which currently includes the Wyndham Garden Guam and Hotel Santa Fe.

The Garden Court and Oceanview Hotel has been included in response to a request from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, according to Charles Esteves, administrator of the Guam Office of Civil Defense. The health department wanted to increase capacity based on an anticipated rise in passenger arrivals, he added.

The Bayview Hotel Guam is functioning as an overflow facility for Oceanview as the two are under the same owner, Esteves said. There are 270 rooms between the facilities. The government agreed to pay $140 per night for occupied rooms. A reduced rate of $90 per night is charged for unoccupied rooms, but Esteves said he did not know how many rooms that applied to. The payment is to reserve those rooms in case they are needed.

Garden Court and Bayview are owned by Core Tech Resorts. The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech.

For Wyndham Garden, the government agreed to pay $110 per day, plus 11% hotel occupancy tax, for one person. The hotel will charge $30 per day for a second and third person in the same room. The government also agreed to pay $65 a day for each of the rooms at the hotels that are not occupied. The government waived the hotel occupancy tax or business taxes for the unoccupied rooms. Grand Plaza units are also being utilized but are billed under Wyndham.

Hotel Santa Fe agreed to a rate of $99 per occupied room and $90 for unoccupied rooms.

Hotels that are part of the initial, non-executed agreements with the government – including Wyndham and Hotel Santa Fe – have been paid $1.7 million so far. Another $35,000 or so was paid for laundry services.

There had been some concern about an influx of arrivals as the government prepared to reveal its recovery plan in late April. The anticipation then was that Philippine Airlines would begin holding three-times weekly fights to Manila by May 7. However, it was difficult to predict how many people would actually arrive due to the quarantine protocol.

According to A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority Marketing Administrator Rolenda Faasuamalie, the airline is now planning its operations for June 6, but this is still preliminary due to the ongoing mandatory quarantine.

Meanwhile Jeju Air and Air Seoul plan on resuming services from Incheon Airport in South Korea, also beginning in June, Faasuamalie added.

As of earlier this week, Wyndham and Hotel Santa Fe were at capacity.

For now, even as some restrictions are lifted and island businesses return to some level of normalcy, quarantine protocols established early to quash the pandemic should remain in place, until the governor declares Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3.