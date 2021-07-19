Garrido awarded Minuteman Scholarship

SCHOLARSHIP: Guam Army National Guard Spc. Javier Garrido was named this year's recipient of the Minuteman Scholarship, which is an ROTC scholarship that covers full tuition and fees or $10,000 per year toward room and board at any college or university served by an Army ROTC program. Scholarship recipients also receive a yearly book allowance of $1,200 and a monthly stipend of $420 while attending school enrolled in the ROTC program. Garrido is the son of retired Sgt. Eric Timothy Almandrez Garrido and Tara Elise Castro Franquez. He has multiple family members who are serving or have served in the military. Garrido is the latest family member to continue this legacy of service.