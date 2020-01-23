Javin Garrido, the 21-year-old sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting two minor girls known to him, began serving his sentence Wednesday following another appearance at the Superior Court of Guam.

Garrido is also ordered to meet with the Client Services and Family Counseling division for intake and assessment, and is to follow all recommended treatments and plans.

Judge Anita Sukola asked Garrido's attorney, Public Defender Stephen Hattori, to prepare an order for a psycho-sexual assessment on his client and for treatment recommendations.

"What I'm trying to do here, Mr. Garrido, is to see what we could do with (Judiciary Clinical Psychologist Dr. Juan Rapadas') treatment recommendation for you, and I'm asking your attorney, Mr. Hattori, to look into the statute regarding young offenders, especially one in your particular situation," Sukola said.

Garrido is expected to return to court in about 60 days to learn whether he will have to pay any restitution to the victims.

Garrido pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct in November 2019. He will serve 15 years for the first charge and five years for the latter, which will be served consecutively for a total of 20 years.

One victim was 8 years old at the time of the incident. Garrido had been sexually assaulting the other girl since she was 3 or 4 years old, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Garrido was about 16 years old in the earliest incident listed in the indictments, but Hattori said certain charges were not filed due to his age, and Garrido may have been as young as 13 when the incidents began.