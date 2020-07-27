A sign showing gas prices at a Mobil station indicates a 10-cent increase as of Monday morning.

A gallon of unleaded gasoline is now $3.68.

Thus far, Mobil gas stations have posted their increase. Typically, Guam's gasoline retailers mirror each other's gas prices.

Gasoline prices have increased steadily in the past two months after falling to $2.98 in the middle of the COVID-19 shutdown in April.

On May 6, gas prices increased to $3.13. Less than two weeks later, on May 19, it rose another 15 cents to $3.28.

In June, the gas price increased on June 4 was from $3.28 to $3.43, and jumped another 15 cents from $3.43 to $3.58 on June 12.

Gas prices earlier this year went up to $4.25 per gallon before the COVID-19 pandemic.