Most Guamanians rely on personal vehicles to get around - and with gas prices recently increasing to nearly $6 a gallon, driving from one end of the island to the other just isn’t as appealing as it used to be.

Guam's winding roads and stop-and-go traffic can burn up that nearly $6 a gallon of gas quickly.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The price of motor fuel went up by 32.9% in one year, according to the Bureau of Statistics and Plans' fourth quarter 2021 consumer price index report. The price of regular gas at the pump hit $5.99 a gallon, before dropping back down to $5.79 a gallon. Prices increased by 84.9% between 2020's $3.19 a gallon cost to today's cost.

The rising cost of gas has some motorists, like Talo'fo'fo' resident Albert Lujan, rethinking the drive.

“The gas prices are crazy. So my everyday normal routine was I go to work, then home and get ready for the gym. Now that it has gone up I’ve started to plan my routes. I go to work, then to the gym then I make it worth it by staying until the gym closes. Sometimes if I’m going to hang with friends I would bring extra clothes just so I don’t come home and get ready,” Lujan said.

The gas prices have also made him change the way he budgets time, food and money for the day.

“I’ve gotten up earlier than usual just to beat the traffic and I drive at a steady pace, before I used to drive fast; now I have to drive slower but I have to get up earlier. Plus I just filled up my truck on Friday and now I’m almost to half tank,” Lujan said.

He drives a truck with a V-6 engine. And to fill up the tank, he has a gas station of choice because of the rewards program.

“I gassed $92 at 76 and I have 15 cents off for being a Paradise Fitness member. I had to make sacrifices. I don’t order takeout, which is good. I changed my way of eating. With these gas prices I started meal prepping. It also has a plus to it,” Lujan said.

Rewards programs

There are many different types of rewards programs that could save consumers money at the pump. Each gas station has a customer loyalty program.

Shell offers PacificPoints, which earns cash back in the form of points on gas purchases and can be applied to gas or Foody’s purchases - 300 points will get an $8 fuel voucher.

At Mobil, under the Smiles Drivers’ rewards program, 40 points earn $1 in fuel and 250 points can be redeemed for $8 in fuel. The number of points earned is based on the type of fuel purchase: 8 points for supreme and 4 points per gallon of extra unleaded or diesel.

At 76 Circle K gas stations, Power Pass rewards drivers earn $7 dollars in credit back when the purchase of 100 gallons of 76 gasoline is reached. The credit can be used toward fuel or store purchases.

Drivers can also find some relief from gas prices at some grocery stores like Pay-Less Supermarkets and Cost-U-Less. Pay-Less offers a $5 discount on every $30 of fuel purchased at Shell based on how much is spent at Pay-Less. Cost-U-less offers a similar promotional program.

Some banks also offer rewards for credit card holders who fuel up at certain gas stations. Bank of Guam offers 6% fuel discount at Shell. First Hawaiian Bank offers 3% cash back on gas purchases to their credit card holders.

Other banks, like Coast360 Federal Credit Union, provide tips to consumers on saving gas while busting myths.

Gas usage myths

“Old habits die hard. Old folklore dies even harder, and it may be costing you money by burning excess fuel. From letting the car warm up before you drive … we’ve dug into the car myths that are causing you to lose the most money,” states the Coast360 website.

Coast360 busts myths like rolling the windows down to conserve gas as opposed to running the air conditioning when the refuel light comes on.

“Modern vehicles are well managed by their onboard computers. Also, it doesn’t cost you much extra fuel to run a modern AC system. But rolling the windows down, especially at speed, can affect the car’s aerodynamics, reducing your fuel economy,” Coast360 states.

Another myth Coast360 busts is related to fuel usage in starting and stopping the engine.

“This is one of those holdovers that might have been true years ago but isn’t anymore. Again, the engine management system is running the show, and it’s aware of what’s going on. Old, carbureted cars sputtered and chugged to life, the mechanical fuel system pushing gas everywhere. Fuel-injected vehicles don’t use fuel until the starter motor gets the engine spinning,” Coast360 states.

While myths like these carry no weight on gas, there are some things you can do to see real improvement in gas mileage.

“Drive with more caution, avoiding sudden starts and stops. Keep your car well maintained — not just the engine, but the body too. Aerodynamics can get thrown off by the smallest dents or missing trim pieces. Keep your tires properly inflated. And avoid hauling around weight that you don’t need,” Coast360 states.