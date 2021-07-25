There's some relief at the pump for drivers as gas prices dropped 10 cents, taking them from the two-year high of $4.72 per gallon of regular grade fuel to $4.62.

The price drop follows a series of increases that started mid-2020, as national and local officials were gearing up for the release of vaccines for the novel coronavirus.

Last April, gas prices for Guamanian consumers dropped to $2.98 for a gallon of regular grade gasoline.

• May 6, 2020: Unleaded gasoline increased to $3.13.

• May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.28.

• June 4, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.43.

• June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.58.

• July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.68.

• Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.78.

• Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.88.

• Jan. 23, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.98.

• Feb. 11, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.10.

• Feb. 18, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.20.

• March 3, 2021: 10-cent increase $4.30.

• March 17, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.42

• May 7, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.52

• June 11, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.62

• July 2, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.72