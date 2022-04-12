Gas prices drop 10 cents

Gasoline prices dropped for the second time in two weeks, with regular grade now down to $5.69 per gallon.

It's still 95 cents higher than the $4.74 a gallon that Guam drivers saw coming into 2022. It's $1.17 more than the $4.52 drivers were paying at the pump in May 2021.

Across the nation, prices at the pump have seen a little bit of a relief from record highs.

For the third consecutive week, the nation’s average gas price has declined, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction – down – saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“And, more good news is on the horizon: the national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark,” said Haan. “It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and COVID don’t take drastic and unexpected turns.”

The situation for now continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week, Haan said.

Guam gasoline prices in the past two years:

• May 6, 2020: Unleaded gasoline decreased to $3.13.

• May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.28.

• June 4, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.43.

• June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.58.

• July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.68.

• Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.78.

• Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.88.

• Jan. 23, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.98.

• Feb. 11, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.10.

• Feb. 18, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.20.

• March 3, 2021: 10-cent increase $4.30.

• March 17, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.42.

• May 7, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.52.

• June 11, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.62.

• July 2, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.72.

• July 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.62.

• Aug. 4, 2021: 15-cent increase to $4.77

• Aug. 16, 2021: 12-cent decrease to $4.65.

• Sept. 17, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.75.

• Oct. 5, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.85.

• Oct. 15, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.95.

• Oct. 27, 2021: 15-cent increase to $5.10.

• Nov. 15, 2021: 11-cent decrease to $4.99.

• Nov. 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.89.

• Dec. 2, 2021: 15-cent decrease to $4.74.

• Jan. 5, 2022: 15-cent increase to $4.89.

• Jan. 18, 2022: 15-cent increase to $5.04.

• Feb. 1, 2022: 15-cent increase to $5.19.

• Feb. 15, 2022: 20-cent increase to $5.39.

• March 1, 2022: 10-cent increase to $5.49

• March 4, 2022: 20-cent increase to $5.69

• March 9, 2022: 30-cent increase to $5.99

• March 15, 2022: 20-cent decrease to $5.79

• March 26, 2022: 15-cent increase to $5.94

• April 2, 2022: 15-cent decrease to $5.79

• April 12, 2022: 10-cent decrease to $5.69