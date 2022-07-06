Gas prices in Guam have dropped 15 cents to $6.15 for a gallon of regular-grade fuel.

Gas prices also dipped a little more than a week ago to $6.30 a gallon when senators passed and the governor signed legislation placing a moratorium on certain fuel taxes.

Mobil retail stations on Guam led the price drop. Shell and 76-branded gas stations have historically followed price changes within a day or two.

The recent slide in fuel prices followed the decrease in prices of crude oil – refined into gasoline – on worries of an economic recession in the United States. The price of crude oil slipped in recent days, to $108 a barrel on Tuesday. It spiked in March at $139.

Across the nation, gas prices have been slowly decreasing since mid-June as demand for gasoline fell.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed gasoline demand decreased each week. Gas demand currently sits at 8.93 million barrels per day, which is lower than last year’s rate of 9.11 million barrels per day at the end of June.

On the other hand, the total domestic gasoline supply increased by 2.6 million barrels to 221.6 million barrels, pushing prices at the retail pumps lower.

Price changes

• May 6, 2020: Unleaded gasoline decreased to $3.13.

• May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.28.

• June 4, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.43.

• June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.58.

• July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.68.

• Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.78.

• Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.88.

• Jan. 23, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.98.

• Feb. 11, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.10.

• Feb. 18, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.20.

• March 3, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.30.

• March 17, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.42.

• May 7, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.52.

• June 11, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.62.

• July 2, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.72.

• July 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.62.

• Aug. 4, 2021: 15-cent increase to $4.77.

• Aug. 16, 2021: 12-cent decrease to $4.65.

• Sept. 17, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.75.

• Oct. 5, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.85.

• Oct. 15, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.95.

• Oct. 27, 2021: 15-cent increase to $5.10.

• Nov. 15, 2021: 11-cent decrease to $4.99.

• Nov. 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.89.

• Dec. 2, 2021: 15-cent decrease to $4.74.

• Jan. 5, 2022: 15-cent increase to $4.89.

• Jan. 18, 2022: 15-cent increase to $5.04.

• Feb. 1, 2022: 15-cent increase to $5.19.

• Feb. 15, 2022: 20-cent increase to $5.39.

• March 1, 2022: 10-cent increase to $5.49.

• March 4, 2022: 20-cent increase to $5.69.

• March 9, 2022: 30-cent increase to $5.99.

• March 15, 2022: 20-cent decrease to $5.79.

• March 26, 2022: 15-cent increase to $5.94.

• April 2, 2022: 15-cent decrease to $5.79.

• April 12, 2022: 10-cent decrease to $5.69.

• April 20, 2022: 20-cent increase to $5.89.

• May 5, 2022: 15-cent increase to $6.04.

• May 19, 2022: 15-cent increase to $6.19.

• June 2, 2022: 15-cent increase to $6.34.

• June 15, 2022: 15-cent increase to $6.49.

• June 22, 2022: 19-cent decrease to $6.30.

• July 5, 2022: 15-cent decrease to $6.15.