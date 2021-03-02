The cost of a gallon of unleaded fuel on island is now $4.30 - that's an increase of $1.32 since last year.

That's a 10 cent-increase since last week's price jump at the pump, which surpasses last year's pre-COVID-19 gas prices of $4.25 a gallon.

The cost for a gallon of unleaded gas just went up another 10 cents to $4.30 at Mobil and 76/Circle K gas stations. The third gasoline retailer, Shell, is expected to follow suit.

Last year, gas prices for Guamanian consumers dropped to $2.98 for a gallon of regular grade gasoline. As restrictions were slowly lifted, however, gas prices started to increase.

• May 6, 2020: Unleaded gasoline increased to $3.13.

• May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.28.

• June 4, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.43.

• June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.58.

• July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.68.

• Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.78.

• Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.88.

• Jan. 23, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.98.

• Feb. 11, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.10.

• Feb. 18, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.20.

In the U.S. mainland, gas prices have also increased but much more modestly. Regular grade gasoline is $2.72 a gallon on average. That's about a 30 cent increase from last year's average of $2.44.

Gas prices have also increased from longer-than-expected refinery outages due to last week’s winter storm that impacted the Gulf Coast, according to AAA Gas Prices website. As refineries restart and resume normal operations, supply is expected to increase in impacted areas and should bring stability to pump prices.