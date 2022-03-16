Gas prices inch downward but diesel cost 'will hit everyone'

Gasoline prices on Guam took an unexpected dip by 20 cents a gallon just six days after rising to just a cent shy of $6.

The new, lower price went into effect Tuesday at Mobil and 76 gas stations, where regular unleaded costs $5.79. The price of regular-grade rose to $5.99 on March 9.

The average price for regular-grade gasoline in the nation was $4.10 last week.

A government of Guam program to provide $300 – using federal funds – to qualified households for help with gasoline expenses opened Tuesday, and more than 3,300 people have applied so far.

Oil prices have been on a slightly downward streak for days, extending last week's decline, as a U.S. official said Russia was showing signs it might be willing to hold substantive negotiations over its invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures fell 1.6%, to $110.85 a barrel Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Brent crude oil, which is refined to make gasoline, soared to a record high of $130.50 a barrel on March 7, the highest since 2008.

Still, the recent prices of Brent crude oil have nearly tripled in two years from $41 in 2020 and $71 in 2021, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.

Higher shipping cost

With higher prices of fuel, the cost of shipping goods to Guam is increasing and could further increase the cost of food and other goods that are shipped to Guam.

Ocean carrier Matson Inc. last week announced it is increasing its fuel surcharge, "due to the recent sharp and sustained increase in all fuel prices," effective April 10.

The surcharge for Matson's Guam/Northern Marianas service will increase from 39.5% to 47.0%; and for Micronesia service, it will increase from 43.5% to 51.0%, the company stated.

US economy could head into recession

According to The Washington Post, economists at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase last week downgraded their forecasts for gross domestic product, a measure of goods and services in the economy, with Goldman analysts putting the risk that United States enters a recession during the next year as high as 35%.

Higher fuel costs are pushing airlines to cut back on their routes, according to the Post, which added that small businesses, from concert venues to landscapers, are raising prices to make up for rising gas and transportation costs.

Food prices are expected to keep climbing if the conflict continues through Europe's key planting season this spring, the Washington Post reported.

While the gasoline prices have grabbed headlines, the prices – and availability – of diesel could further pinch the budgets of consumers and businesses, Reuters warned.

Diesel prices also impact prices of goods, services

"Diesel is the workhorse of the global economy," a Washington Post analysis states. "It keeps trucks and vans, excavators and heavy machinery, freight trains and ships all buzzing. Wholesale and retail diesel prices surged last week to an all-time high, surpassing the peak set in 2008."

In the U.S., average retail prices have surged above $5 per gallon for the first time, the Post reported.

Diesel on Guam was at $6.31 a gallon as of Tuesday.

"The surge matters because of the ubiquity of diesel in modern life," the Washington Post reported. "As the fuel of transportation, the price rally will hit everyone, adding to inflationary pressures that are already running at a multidecade high. More than the cost of oil, skyrocketing diesel prices should be the main worry of central banks."