Gas prices inch downward today after a series of increases

Gasoline prices on Guam took an unexpected dip by 20 cents a gallon just days after rising to just a cent shy of $6.

The new, lower price went into effect at Mobil gas stations today where regular unleaded costs $5.79. The price of regular-grade rose to $5.99 on March 9.

The price of premium gasoline went down to $6.19. Diesel eased to $6.31 a gallon.

A government of Guam program to provide $300 – using federal funds – to qualified households for gasoline spending assistance has opened and more than 3,000 have applied so far.

Oil prices have been on a slightly downward streak for days, extending last week's decline, as a U.S. official said Russia was showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over its invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures fell 1.6%, to $110.85 a barrel Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Brent crude oil touched a record high of $130.50 on March 7, the highest since 2008.

Still, the recent prices of crude oil are more than double what it was a year ago, according to U.S. energy data.