Gas prices increase to highest level in over a year

The slight relief at the gas pump was short-lived as some gas stations have increased the price of gasoline to $4.77 per gallon of regular-grade fuel.

That's the highest level Guam has seen in more than a year.

Mobil started the price increase, but the two other gas retailers on the island, 76 and Shell, are expected to follow suit. The three retailers typically mirror each other's prices.

Just over a week ago, gas prices dropped 10 cents to $4.62.

Tuesday’s increase is a 15-cent jump and takes the island to the highest price for fuel since before the pandemic.

Last April, as the island was in full shutdown after the novel coronavirus slammed it in March, gas prices for Guamanian consumers dropped to $2.98 for a gallon of regular-grade gasoline. It was mostly uphill from there.

May 6, 2020: Unleaded gasoline increased to $3.13.

May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.28.

June 4, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.43.

June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.58.

July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.68.

Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.78.

Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.88.

Jan. 23, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.98.

Feb. 11, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.10.

Feb. 18, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.20.

March 3, 2021: 10-cent increase $4.30.

March 17, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.42

May 7, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.52

June 11, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.62

July 2, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.72

July 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.62

According to AAA Gas Prices, the monthly national gas price average increased 15 cents from May to July. The beginning of August likely will be as expensive as July, especially as crude oil prices remain over $70 per barrel. While an increase in global crude production is expected this month, global demand could outpace global supply and keep prices high, the report stated.

“August could prove to be even more expensive if crude oil prices increase, driven by market concerns of rising COVID case numbers and how that could negatively affect global demand in the near future," said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson.

(Daily Post Staff)