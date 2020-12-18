Guamanians woke up to an increase at the pump – a 10-cent jump to $3.78 per gallon of unleaded fuel.

This brings us closer to pre-pandemic gas prices, which went up to $4.25 per gallon earlier this year.

As COVID-19 spread, it disrupted local economies around the world and gas prices plunged.

On Guam, prices dropped to a low of $2.98 a gallon in April. Gas prices jumped 15 cents at local gas stations – the first increase after about two months of decreasing prices.

Then on May 7 came the start of a series of gas price increases – first to $3.13 per gallon. On May 19, it increased again to $3.28.

On June 5, it jumped to $3.43 per gallon.

Gas last increased this July to $3.68 for a gallon of unleaded gas.