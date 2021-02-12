The cost of unleaded fuel is now $4.10 in what is the third price increase two months into the new year.

The previous increase, to $3.98, was last month.

Guam's 12-cent increase follows a similar, albeit slightly smaller trend in the U.S., where gas prices rose by 8 cents to a national average of $2.48, according to the AAA.

On Thursday, gasoline retailer Mobil displayed gas prices at $4.10 for unleaded, $4.50 for supreme and $4.33 for diesel. The 76 gas stations also showed a similar increase. Shell was still 10 cents cheaper as of Thursday afternoon, but it too is expected to mirror its competitor's prices. Historically, Guam's three gasoline retailers have the same gas prices regardless of location, which is unusual for other areas in the Pacific and U.S.

This latest increase brings the island's gasoline prices to within 15 cents of $4.25 a gallon, last year's highest price.

Gas prices went up twice in January.

Last year, as COVID-19 spread, it disrupted local economies around the world and gas prices plunged.

On Guam, prices dropped to a low of $2.98 a gallon in April. However, as COVID-19 restrictions were eased, gasoline prices increased steadily.

• May 6, 2020: Unleaded gasoline increased to $3.13.

• May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.28.

• June 4, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.43.

• June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.58.

• July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.68.

• Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.78.

• Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.88.

• Jan. 23, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.98.

The AAA report said crude has not been priced this high since January 2020, and drivers can expect more increases at the pump.

Priced up to $56 per barrel, crude oil increased last week following the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision to keep their production cuts unchanged – a decision influenced by the ongoing impact of the pandemic on gasoline demand, the AAA explained.

“Consumers can expect to continue paying more to fill up this month, potentially up to 10 cents more a gallon, depending on how high crude goes,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson. “If demand grows, that will further fuel pump price increases.”