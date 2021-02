The price of a gallon of unleaded fuel has passed the $4 mark.

On Thursday, gasoline retailer Mobil displayed gas prices at $4.10 for unleaded, $4.50 for supreme and $4.33 for diesel.

Gas prices went up twice in January, making this the third increase in the first two months of the year.

The last increase was just about two weeks ago when a gallon of unleaded fuel went up from $3.88 to $3.98.