Gas prices now $4.42; jump 48% since April 2020

Guamanians will be paying more at the pump as gas prices have risen 12 cents to $4.42 for a gallon of regular grade gasoline.

That's a $1.44, or 48% increase, compared to the $2.98 per gallon price last spring.

Mobil gas stations were the first to display the jump in price. Other gas retailers followed, which was expected. Historically, the island's three gas retailers have mirrored each other's prices.

The last increase, just two weeks ago, saw gas prices at $4.30.

Last April, gas prices for Guamanian consumers dropped to $2.98 for a gallon of regular grade gasoline.

As restrictions were slowly lifted, however, gas prices started to increase.

• May 6, 2020: Unleaded gasoline increased to $3.13.

• May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.28.

• June 4, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.43.

• June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.58.

• July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.68.

• Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.78.

• Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.88.

• Jan. 23, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.98.

• Feb. 11, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.10.

• Feb. 18, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.20.

• March 3, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.30.

In the U.S. mainland, the average cost is $2.87 for a gallon of regular grade gasoline nationwide, that's about a 27% increase from last year's price, which AAA listed as $2.26.