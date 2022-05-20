Gas prices reach another high

Gas prices increased - having nearly doubled in two years - to $6.19 for a gallon of regular-grade fuel.

Regular-grade fuel was $3.13 a gallon on May 6, 2020. A year later, on May 7, 2021, a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.52.

On Thursday afternoon, Mobil and 76, changed their gas prices. Supreme is now $6.59 a gallon, an increase of 15 cents, as well. However, diesel is $6.86 a gallon - which is a decrease from $6.96.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Shell hadn’t increased prices as of Thursday afternoon, but is expected to follow suit as the three retailers have historically mirrored each other's prices within a day or two.

Thursday’s jump is the latest in a string of increases leading to Guam’s historic highs. The last change was May 5, when regular-grade fuel increased to $6.04 a gallon and, at Mobil gas stations, Supreme gasoline was $6.44 a gallon.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.48. The increase is due primarily to the high cost of crude oil, which is hovering near $110 a barrel, according to industry media.

“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year.”

Price changes

• May 6, 2020: Unleaded gasoline decreased to $3.13.

• May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.28.

• June 4, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.43.

• June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.58.

• July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.68.

• Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.78.

• Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.88.

• Jan. 23, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.98.

• Feb. 11, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.10.

• Feb. 18, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.20.

• March 3, 2021: 10-cent increase $4.30.

• March 17, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.42.

• May 7, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.52.

• June 11, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.62.

• July 2, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.72.

• July 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.62.

• Aug. 4, 2021: 15-cent increase to $4.77

• Aug. 16, 2021: 12-cent decrease to $4.65.

• Sept. 17, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.75.

• Oct. 5, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.85.

• Oct. 15, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.95.

• Oct. 27, 2021: 15-cent increase to $5.10.

• Nov. 15, 2021: 11-cent decrease to $4.99.

• Nov. 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.89.

• Dec. 2, 2021: 15-cent decrease to $4.74.

• Jan. 5, 2022: 15-cent increase to $4.89.

• Jan. 18, 2022: 15-cent increase to $5.04.

• Feb. 1, 2022: 15-cent increase to $5.19.

• Feb. 15, 2022: 20-cent increase to $5.39.

• March 1, 2022: 10-cent increase to $5.49.

• March 4, 2022: 20-cent increase to $5.69.

• March 9, 2022: 30-cent increase to $5.99.

• March 15, 2022: 20-cent decrease to $5.79.

• March 26, 2022: 15-cent increase to $5.94.

• April 2, 2022: 15-cent decrease to $5.79.

• April 12, 2022: 10-cent decrease to $5.69.

• April 20, 2022: 20-cent increase to $5.89.

• May 5, 2022: 15-cent increase to $6.04.