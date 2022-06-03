A 15-cent increase in regular-grade fuel is the latest in a series of price increases at local gas stations.

Displays at Mobil stations showed gas prices at $6.34 a gallon for unleaded and $6.74 for a gallon of supreme. Diesel prices broke the $7 mark at $7.06 a gallon.

This increase means two years ago in June, Guamanians driving smaller sedans with gas tanks holding about 13 gallons of gas could spend roughly $45 to fill up their tank. To fill up those same cars last June, it would have cost about $60. As of Thursday morning, drivers of those same small sedans would spend about $82 to fill their gas tanks.

The local price hikes are similar to what is being seen across the nation, where gas prices are, like Guam, at record highs and maintaining their upward trajectory.

The national average exceeded $4.67 per gallon, according to AAA, which has warned about further spikes while global markets remain rattled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine – and the sanctions applied in response, The Washington Post reported.

In response to rising fuel prices, several states have suspended their gas tax. In New York, the decision suspended the state's roughly 16-cent-per-gallon levy through the end of the year, a move that Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, estimated would provide "$609 million in direct relief" to residents.

The Washington Post also reported the average cost of gas appears poised to continue its climb, as countries are forced to choose between penalizing Russia for its invasion and safeguarding their economies from the harsh financial blowback. Earlier this week, for example, the European Union agreed to a plan to wean itself off most Russian oil deliveries, striking at the Kremlin in a move that is also likely to raise energy prices across the continent in the weeks to come.

Local legislation

In Guam, recently discussed legislative measures that would have brought some relief to local drivers failed to make it into current session discussions.

In April, Sen. Joe San Agustin introduced Bill 295-36 to waive the levy of excise taxes, automotive surcharges and mass transit automotive surcharges on liquid fuel for 180 calendar days.

"The moratorium will ensure that the people are given some reprieve and, while not guaranteed, it is a way for the government to extend support while ensuring we do not repeal a law that will affect the government's ability to maintain and repair secondary roads for years to come," San Agustin stated in a press release.

Speaker Therese Terlaje also introduced two bills to help the island's "struggling families." Bill 260-36 proposed to repeal Public Law 34-44, which increased the liquid fuels tax rate by 4 cents per gallon in 2017.

The second measure, Bill 261-36, proposed to repeal 11 GCA Chapter 26 Articles 4 & 5, which would eliminate the liquid fuels tax altogether.

"Currently, every gallon of gasoline is taxed an additional 15 cents through a local liquid fuel tax and an additional 8 cents in surcharges, totaling 23 cents per gallon for non-diesel fuel. Bill 261-36 intends to aid working-class residents by putting that money back in gas consumers' pockets," the speaker stated in a press release.

Her office also noted that local gas companies supported the measures. IP&E stated that reductions in liquid fuel tax "would have a net effect to reduce costs for Guam consumers." South Pacific Petroleum Corp. concurred, noting that reductions, "if enacted, would be passed on to the consumers."